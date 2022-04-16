Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be carefu…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It l…
Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continu…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSE…