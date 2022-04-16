Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.