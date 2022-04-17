Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 11:34 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.