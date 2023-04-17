It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…