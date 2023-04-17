It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.