Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.