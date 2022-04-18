Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL
