Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.