Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be carefu…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Rain i…
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the fo…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSE…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm…
Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continu…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.