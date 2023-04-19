The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Opelika, AL
