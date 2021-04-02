 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

