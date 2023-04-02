Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tod…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect c…