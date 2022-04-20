 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert