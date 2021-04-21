Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL
