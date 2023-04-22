Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected t…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…