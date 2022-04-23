Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.