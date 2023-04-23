Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…