Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.