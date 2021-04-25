The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL
