Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.