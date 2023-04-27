Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …