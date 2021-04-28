Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high tempe…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Per…
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 …
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area shou…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear sk…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We…