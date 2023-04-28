The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will se…