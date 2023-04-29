Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.