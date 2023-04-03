It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Opelika, AL
