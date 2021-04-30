Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.