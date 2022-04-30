Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
