Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…