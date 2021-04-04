Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.