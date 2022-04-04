Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.