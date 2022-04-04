The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
