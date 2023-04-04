Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thundersto…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect c…