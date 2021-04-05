Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.