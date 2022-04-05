Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the O…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday…