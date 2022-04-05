 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert