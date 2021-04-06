 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

