Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.