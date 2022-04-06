Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. P…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempe…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the O…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S…