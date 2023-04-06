Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thundersto…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …