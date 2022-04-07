Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.