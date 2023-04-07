The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.