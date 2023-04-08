Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
