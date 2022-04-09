Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
