Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.