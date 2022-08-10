Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.