Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL
