Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 39% c…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We…
For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and varia…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees …
For the drive home in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…