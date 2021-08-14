Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.