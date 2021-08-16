 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

