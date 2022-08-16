The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL
