Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 1:00 PM CDT.