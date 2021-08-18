Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.