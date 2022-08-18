Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.