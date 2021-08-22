 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

