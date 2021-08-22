The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL
