Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West.