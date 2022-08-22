The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling f…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…