The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
